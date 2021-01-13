NMDOH investigate wound botulism case in Eddy County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is investigating a confirmed case and a suspected case of wound botulism in Eddy County. According to NMDOH, a 28-year-old man in Eddy County is hospitalized with wound botulism. They say the suspected source of infection was caused by black tar heroin.

NMDOH is also investigating another suspected case in a 29-year-old from Eddy County with a history of drug use. Wound botulism is rare, but caused by a toxin produced from an infected wound and could lead to muscle paralysis and death.

The NMDOH says if left untreated, initial symptoms may progress to include paralysis of the respiratory muscles, arms, legs, and trunk with subsequent death. They also encourage people to report suspected cases of wound botulism to NMDOH 24/7/365 at (505) 827-0006.

Signs and symptoms of botulism include:

Double vision

Blurred vision

Drooping eyelids

Slurred speech

Difficulty swallowing

Dry mouth

Muscle weakness/descending paralysis

Difficulty breathing/shortness of breath



