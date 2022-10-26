NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is urging residents to download the NM Notify app to help report positive COVID-19 home tests. According to a news release, about 760,000 New Mexicans are already using the app to be notified if they’ve likely been exposed.

The app tracks known cases and notifies people who may have come in contact with someone who tested positive. It uses Bluetooth technology to identify whether your phone has been near an infected person’s phone.

With so many people testing at home, NMDOT encourages people to report their own test results on the app.

The state is also no longer using the online self-reporting tool on the NMDOH website.