SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Part of the state budget includes millions to help New Mexico mothers. Twelve million dollars included in House Bill 2 will extend postpartum Medicaid coverage from two months to a year.

New Mexico Voices for Children says it will help an estimated 10,000 new moms in New Mexico get the healthcare services they need to stay healthy and thrive.

“If you don’t have insurance after two months there’s no opportunity to really improve your health for that next pregnancy or improve the health of the baby you just delivered. So, if you have depression after the delivery, your baby is not going to do as well. You can’t fix depression in a couple of weeks,” said Dr. Renate Savich, a UNM pediatrics professor.

Dr. Renate Savich says poor health directly leads to complications such as maternal death. She says the United States has the highest rate of maternal death in the year after pregnancy compared to all other developed countries.

Dr. Savich pointed out one of her cases years ago at UNM. “A mother on Medicaid who had diabetes, and we know that diabetes is related to Congenital anomalies, but because she didn’t have insurance she didn’t take her medication because she couldn’t afford it. So, this baby was born with very severe congenital anomalies and it was totally preventable,” said Dr. Savich.

Through the American Rescue Plan Act, states have the option of extending Medicaid postpartum coverage to a year and gives states federal matching funds.