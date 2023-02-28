Although some of Apple’s latest features were already available on Android phones, the newest iPhones are still impressive.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Self-help wellness tools have now been added to the state’s Human Resource Department’s NMConnect app. The HSD announced the addition to the app Tuesday.

The additional tools will be free and support emotional, mental, behavioral, and substance needs. According to an HSD press release, nearly 9,000 New Mexicans have downloaded the NMConnect app. Through the app, users can get access to a counselor or peer support and community resources.

“This app was developed to increase access for all New Mexicans – whether they are in crisis, need resources in their community, or just want to talk to someone. This new functionality has something for everyone,” said Bryce Pittenger, CEO of the Behavioral Health Collaborative.

The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.