NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Project Echo is launching eight more programs, including one aimed at helping doctors better identify and treat alcohol use disorder. New Mexico has the nations third highest rate of alcohol related deaths per capita. Project Echo is building a network of health care providers, each sharing their treatment approach.

The goal is to make sure New Mexicans have access to quality care despite challenges. “and we’re faced with also not having enough primary care providers and the ones that are here are really busy, so it’s hard for them to become aware of the resources really close to where they’re at,” Psychiatrist, Project Echo, Jasen Christensen said.

The alcohol use and mental health echo program launched Tuesday. They say there was an estimated 300 people in attendance, including many physicians.