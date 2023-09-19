NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In response to the New Mexico Governor’s public health order addressing drug abuse and violence in New Mexico, the state’s superintendent of insurance has worked to boost behavioral health access.

“The effects of untreated substance use disorders and behavioral health conditions have been devastating to the people of New Mexico,” Superintendent Alice T. Kane said in a press release. “My office is committed to reducing barriers to vital care and doing everything we can to improve timely access to critical behavioral health care services.”

The superintendent issued an order requiring commercial health insurers to expand access. It applies to all fully insured individual, small, and large group health plans, including those offered through beWellnm, the state’s health insurance exchange. If your insurance card references OSI’s Managed Health Care Bureau (MHCB) for consumer assistance, the expansion applies to you, according to the Office of Superintendent of Insurance.