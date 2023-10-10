NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans now have more time to renew their Medicaid coverage. The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) extended the deadline to help locals submit their documents in time.

“We are extending the time for our Medicaid customers to submit the necessary documents for renewals, granting them a total of 75 days instead of 45 days to complete their renewal applications.” Kari Armijo, the acting cabinet secretary for HSD, said in a press release. “During this extension period, their Medicaid will remain open, ensuring continued access to care — and allowing us time to do additional outreach and reminders about Medicaid renewals.”

There are more than 900,000 New Mexicans who rely on Medicaid coverage. They’ll need to renew their enrollment to maintain coverage. Each individual who needs to reenroll will receive information from HSD with a personalized deadline.

Some New Mexicans whose income is at or below 100% of the federal poverty level will be automatically renewed by HSD. And HSD is trying to get extended coverage for children ages six and under.

To make sure you don’t miss any messages on renewal from HSD, if you are a Medicaid customer, you should update your contact information at your local HSD office. You can also update using the chat feature at yes.state.nm.us or by calling 1-800-283-4465.

Medicaid renewal requirements were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the federal government is once again requiring states to verify eligibility for Medicaid coverage.

If your coverage is not renewed, you will have a 90-day reconsideration period. During that time, you can reenroll and be reinsured with no gap in coverage.