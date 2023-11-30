NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the temperature drops, New Mexico’s Department of Health (DOH) is reminding residents to manage the cold, especially because cold weather increases the risk of certain illnesses.

When your body loses heat faster than it can produce new warmth, your body can react poorly eventually leading to hypothermia. There are some common symptoms to look out for, including shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, confusion, and disorientation, DOH says. More serious symptoms include blue skin, dilated pupils, slow pulse and breathing, and even loss of consciousness.

To keep cold-related illness way, DOH offers these tips:

Dress for the weather. Wear multiple layers rather than fewer heavy layers. Wear a hat, gloves and boots. Wear wool or waterproof clothing when possible. Don’t overexert yourself but keep yourself moving to circulate your blood flow. Stay dry. Water loses heat much faster than air.

Stay indoors when possible. If you must go outdoors, dress warmly. Try to go outside during the warmest part of the day, between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Watch for symptoms of cold-related illness. Pay attention to shivering, confusion, exhaustion, numbness, tingling, slurred speech, color changes in the skin, and other symptoms. Seek medical attention if needed.

Ensure that your home is heated safely and equipped for winter weather (thermometer, heating, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, etc.) Find more information on preventing carbon monoxide poisoning at https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/health/poisonings/CarbonMonoxidePoisoning.html.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine. Instead drink warm, hydrating beverages.

Know that alcohol increases the rate at which heat leaves the body. Additionally, all psychoactive drugs can affect a person’s ability to make decisions and keep themselves safe.

Travel safely: Carry a first aid and emergency kit with you.

Check on others, especially those in high-risk groups.

Certain people may be at increased risk of cold-related illness due to preexisting conditions or age. Pets also are at risk in cold weather.