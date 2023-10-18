SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has launched a new system to help New Mexicans receive service recommendations from one provider to another. The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) announced “Request for Quotes,” a system to connect locals to a range of services. For example, the system should help medical providers connect their patients with financial help, if the patient asks about ways to better afford care.

“New Mexicans covered by Medicaid will greatly benefit from this service. Often, the challenges they face extend beyond clinical needs, encompassing housing, nutrition, childcare, transportation, and more,” Kari Armijo, cabinet secretary for HSD, said in a press release. “With the introduction of the Closed-Loop Referral Service, we are making a conscious move toward a more integrated, community-oriented, and connected model that will help address those needs.”

Service providers can join into the system to keep expanding offerings to New Mexicans. HSD says they expect the system to soon contain a good collection of service offerings.