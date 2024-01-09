CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Following PFAS contamination in the environment around Cannon Air Force Base, the New Mexico Environment Department says they will soon offer free blood testing to base personnel and residents in Clovis, New Mexico that volunteer.

PFAS – also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or ‘forever chemicals’ – are human-made chemical compounds that were once used in firefighting foam at Cannon Air Force Base. The compounds build up in soil and the water over time and there’s growing evidence that PFAS may be linked to cholesterol problems, cancer, and reproductive issues, according to the New Mexico Environment Department.

The state is currently looking for a contractor to run the blood testing. Once they find a contractor, the plan is to let hundreds of adults volunteer for free blood testing and a survey to determine PFAS exposure.

The individual results will be sent to participants and will not be shared with the state or others, the New Mexico Environment Department says. In aggregate, the data could shed light on the extent of contamination near the air force base, according to the environment department.

“PFAS chemicals are used in so many consumer products that it is likely that most New Mexicans will have some measurable level in their blood,” Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a press release. “However, for those who live near military bases like Cannon Air Force Base, the risk to their health from PFAS exposure may be even greater. This data will help us quantify if there are greater risks and inform how we better protect New Mexicans.”