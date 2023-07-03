ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can get your kid ready for school with free shot clinics around New Mexico. Immunization clinics will be offered from July 8, 2023, through August 31.

To find a nearby clinic, visit the “Got Shots?” webpage at this link. Clinics are available for children of all ages, and they don’t need insurance.

“I can’t say enough how successful vaccines have been over decades in greatly reducing once devastating diseases in the U.S.,” New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Patrick Allen said in a press release. “The Got Shots? campaign provides opportunities statewide for parents to bring their children for the vaccinations that safeguard their health and their families too.”

Some providers will have shot clinics on weekends or evening hours to help accommodate busy schedules, according to the DOH. Parents should bring their child’s shot record and insurance card, if they have one. But if you don’t have insurance, that’s fine too.

If you need more information on which vaccinations your child already has, you can check their registration at VaxViewNM.org. You can also call 1-833-882-6454.