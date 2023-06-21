SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s health officials say there have now been six hantavirus cases so far this year. That’s an above-average count, and the cases came from McKinley, San Juan, and Taos Counties. Two of the cases have led to death.

Hantavirus is commonly spread by rodents via droppings and urine. Cotton rats, deer mice, white-footed mice, and rice rats can all carry hantavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infections can cause fatigue, aches, and ultimately lung issues and death.

There are usually three or four diagnosed cases of hantavirus each year in New Mexico. Sometimes there are more. KRQE News 13 asked the Department of Health (DOH) why there are more cases this year. DOH spokesperson David Morgan says the number varies from year to year but is simply dependent on how many people come into contact with the rodent-related virus.

In a press release, DOH Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser did note that New Mexicans can actively work to avoid exposure. “The key to preventing infections is to avoid exposure to rodents and their nests,” Smelser said.

DOH says people can be exposed to the virus by breathing in bits of deer mice droppings or urine. You can also be exposed after touching droppings and then touching your face.

Exposure often happens when cleaning sheds or homes. Mice like to build nests in those locations.

While there is no specific treatment for hantavirus-caused disease, DOH says the chance for recovery is best if medical care is given early during the course of disease. Hantavirus-caused illness results in death about 38% of the time.