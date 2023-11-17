NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With flu season well underway, data shows that New Mexico is seeing higher “influenza-like illness” activity levels than surrounding states.

New Mexico’s health department reported its first confirmed flu cases at the end of October. Now, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that New Mexico is seeing high illness rates, particularly in the metro area.

Map of influenza-like illness activity from the CDC.

The data comes from outpatient providers across the state. The data reports flu-like illness, such as fever and a cough or sore throat, not necessarily lab-confirmed influenza cases. Still, the data shows that New Mexico is seeing a wave of illness that’s been present since the start of November.

The CDC data shows that as of November 11, influenza-like illness activity levels were particularly high in southern states. Northern California was also seeing high levels.

The New Mexico Department of Health says getting a flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from seasonal respiratory illness, like the flu. You can find vaccination offerings near you with the health department’s online map.