New Mexico researchers developing blood test to detect Alzheimer’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a devastating disease that millions of people are diagnosed with each year. Now, one New Mexico company is developing a new test to try to catch Alzheimer’s disease faster. Researchers tell News 13 while there is no cure, this simple blood test could detect the disease sooner and extend a patient’s quality of life for many years.

Dr. Kristina Trujillo – founder, and CEO of Albuquerque-based company TNeuroPharma – says T-cells are one of the main causes of Alzheimer’s. She says they’ve figured out which T-cells attack neurons in the brain and contribute to Alzheimer’s pathology.

TNeuroPharma has partnered with Tri-Core to develop a blood test that can detect the levels of those problematic T-cells. The goal is to make the test a part of annual check-ups. “This test is so simple and so cheap that you could just include it in that panel in adults over 60 years old or a certain threshold. There are tons of studies that show diet, exercise at an early stage can actually extend the time that these people don’t suffer,” Trujillo says.

Trujillo says the blood test will take two to three years to develop. She says they are also developing a drug that could block the problematic T-cells but that will undergo about a four-year study before clinical trials can happen.