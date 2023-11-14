NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – November 14 is World Diabetes Day, and in New Mexico, the health department is reminding locals of free programs to help manage diabetes.

“As a person managing Type 2 diabetes, I encourage New Mexicans to enroll in free programs and services, many of them done virtually, and in English and Spanish, to learn the risk factors of diabetes, how to prevent it, and, if diagnosed, how to manage it,” Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen said in a press release. “Preventing and managing diabetes are key to improving the overall health and quality of life for so many New Mexicans.”

Through partnerships with community-based organizations, pharmacies, and other groups, the New Mexico Department of Health offers free diabetes management, prevention, and support services to adults in the state. You can find more information about these services online at this link. You can also call the Wellness Referral Center at 505-850-0176 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.