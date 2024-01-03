SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Department of Health is raising awareness of cervical cancer. The department recommends early screening to keep healthy.

Cervical cancer affects the narrow end of the uterus. So, everyone with a uterus is potentially at risk, but those over the age of 30 are impacted most often, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) says.

“Screening is important because there are usually no signs or symptoms of early cervical cancer, but it can be detected through regular cervical cancer screenings,” Dr. Miranda Durham, the Chief Medical Officer at NMDOH, said in a press release. “According to a study by the American Cancer Society millions of people in the United States missed critical cancer screening tests during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexicans can do their part to help prevent cervical cancer by scheduling their screening appointment soon.”

If caught early, cervical cancer can be successfully treated, and in New Mexico, deaths from cervical cancer have dropped over the last few decades, NMDOH says. Here’s what the United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends:

for people ages 21-29 years a Pap test alone every three years.

for people ages 30-65 years, an HPV test alone every five years with or without a Pap test, or a Pap test alone every three years.

The risk of cervical cancer can also be reduced with proper HIV vaccination. The vaccine is recommended for those age 11 to 12 and can be given up to age 26, NMDOH says. And for New Mexicans concerned about the cost of cervical cancer screening, you can call 1-833-525-1811 to find providers that can offer free services. You can find out more information at this link.