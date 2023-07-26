ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In recent years, New Mexico has done well in a key metric: fetal mortality. Data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows New Mexico is one of the top five states for low fetal deaths.

The CDC keeps track of data on fetal deaths, intrauterine death of a fetus prior to delivery. Newly released numbers from 2019 through 2021, the latest available data, shows New Mexico has one of the lowest rates of fetal deaths.

Over that period, New Mexico had only 2.9 deaths per 1,000 live births. Some states had as many as five or six deaths per 1,000 live births, the data shows.

Connecticut, Texas, and Massachusetts also performed well with a low number of fetal deaths, the data reveals. The District of Columbia, Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi were the worst states.

The CDC report does not reveal why New Mexico ranks so well. But the report does note that common causes of fetal death are often obscure or unrelated complications during pregnancy. And due to differences in how states report data can also impact rankings.