NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Earlier this year, the state created the Rural Healthcare Delivery Fund. Now, the state has announced a total of $80 million in funding to a range of service providers.

“The Rural Health Care Delivery Fund is a game-changer for rural health care in our state,” Yvette Ramirez-Ammerman, New Mexico Primary Care Association CEO, said in a press release. “These funds will significantly enhance the capacity of primary care providers in rural areas, ensuring better access to quality health care for our communities.”

The funding will go to: