NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is urging parents and guardians to check in with their children’s healthcare providers to make sure their immunizations are up to date. NMDOH Deputy Secretary, Dr. Laura Parajon says it’s a good time for parents to schedule the visits. “All vaccines are tested to make sure they are safe and effective. Immunization can save your child’s life from life-threatening illnesses like polio and measles,” said Parajon. According to NMDOH, immunization rates have declined for school-aged children since 2020 both nationally and within the state.

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccination rates – courtesy of the DOH

The Department of Health also states that immunization builds up defenses against many illnesses. Vaccines are available at local public health offices or with many medical providers. For a complete list of vaccinations visit nmhealth.org.