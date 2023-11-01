SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a fall COVID-19 vaccine, you could have a tough time finding one depending on where you live. The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) is warning that some areas are experiencing low availability.

DOH recommends most people get an updated COVID-19 booster, if been at least two months since your last booster. But to do so, most people need to go through private providers and pharmacies – and some might have limited supplies, according to DOH.

With the privatization of COVID-19 vaccines, the DOH doesn’t have exact numbers on shortages. But things like shipping delays, staff shortages, and complications with insurance reimbursements can cause delays, according to DOH. Increased demand may also be playing a role, DOH says.

The expense of vaccines can also be a challenge for smaller pharmacies, DOH says. That means those smaller pharmacies might need to wait for insurance payments before they order vaccine supplies.

DOH says availability is good in the Albuquerque metro area. But Santa Fe and rural areas seem to be seeing limited supplies.

DOH asks people to remain flexible if they’re trying to get a vaccine. You might need to go to a different pharmacy than the one you usually visit. To schedule appointments, you can use vaccineNM.org. If you need help scheduling, you can call NMDOH at 1-855-600-3453.