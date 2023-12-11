SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has launched a unified helpline for accessing a range of health services. The new number, (1-833-SWNURSE) 1-833-796-8773, is staffed with nurses to help connect locals to answers and resources.

“We believe that consolidating our hotlines into the DOH Helpline will provide a better experience for people who are seeking health-related information,” Madison Schaeffer, the director and lead epidemiologist for the helpline, said in a press release. “Our goal is to make the Department of Health more accessible to the public so that we are better able to connect New Mexicans to healthcare resources.”

The helpline will connect callers to services such as vaccine scheduling, finding healthcare providers, info on how to deal with animal bites, and a range of other issues. The number can also be used to find abortion care and contraceptive services.

The helpline is open for calls from Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The call line is open weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.