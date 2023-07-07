ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is short hundreds of primary care providers and dentists, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There’s also a shortage of mental health providers.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services keeps track of regions designated as “Shortage Areas.” These areas where there’s not enough doctors and healthcare workers are scattered throughout the U.S., including in New Mexico.

Numbers from the end of June 2023 show that New Mexico needs 264 primary care providers to no longer have any shortage designations in underserved parts of the state. And New Mexico needs 223 dental health providers.

Some New Mexico communities are in greater need of health professionals than other communities. For example, McKinley County needs more than 10 primary care providers to reach their designated target a provider-to-patient ratio.

New Mexico is not alone in suffering from provider shortages. The data reveals that states such as Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington all have a high unmet need for primary care providers.