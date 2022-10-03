NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan Regional Cancer Center unveiled new technology on Monday to help with cancer treatment. A new CT scanner pinpoints the exact location of a tumor and sends information to a radiation machine for more precise treatment. The medical center says one of the biggest benefits of the $5 million investment is that it can deliver treatment in fewer sessions, for some cancers, just two weeks.
New Mexico medical center unveils state-of-the-art equipment
by: Anna Padilla
Posted:
Updated:
