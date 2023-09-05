NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – September is Recovery Month, and the state’s Human Services Department (HSD) is highlighting resources to help New Mexicans with mental health and substance use issues.

“Recovery is possible, and no matter where you are, no matter who you are, no one is alone, Alex Castillo Smith, the deputy secretary for HSD, said in a press release. “We know nearly three out of four people who experience addiction eventually recover, and we are here to help provide the right supports, tools, and resources, so everyone can live a meaningful life.”

Around New Mexico, there are resources such as the 24/7 hotline 988, which can provide free mental health advice. There’s also the Path to Wellness Campaign offering peer support.

HSD notes that it’s also up to family members to help in recovery efforts. “People can and do recover if they are in a supported and safe environment and provided with the tools they need,” HSD said in a press release.