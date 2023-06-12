SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Serviced Department released a new campaign against fentanyl overdoses. The idea is to tackle the rising problem of overdoses, which caused twice as many deaths in 2021 as it did five years prior.

“Fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide and other accidents,” Alex Castillo Smith, the deputy secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department, said in a news release. “Fentanyl whether taken knowingly or not — is never safe because it may be stronger or more unpredictable than one drug alone.”

Data from the New Mexico Department of Health reveals that in 2017, there were about 25 overdoses per 100,000 people in New Mexico. By 2021, that rose to 50.6 deaths per 100,000.

To bring awareness to the issue, the new campaign called “Game of Chance” includes TV, billboards, bus wraps, and other messaging highlighting the dangers of fentanyl and drug combos. The campaign also focuses on lowing the stigma on Medication Assisted Treatment, which the Human Services Department says is a barrier preventing some people from getting help.