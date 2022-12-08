New Mexico’s various pediatric units have seen a significant surge in patients through the end of 2022 | Photo: Stock Image

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Medical leaders from the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) and UNM Children’s Hospital are expected to discuss how the state is dealing with a “triple threat” of COVID, flu and RSV cases. NMDOH is slated to hold a news conference on the topic Thursday afternoon.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 1 p.m.

Over the last several months, state health leaders have been conducting monthly online news conference to address the state’s viral case load status and the outlook of what’s to come. During November’s news conference, UNM Children’s Hospital Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anna Duran detailed how most of the state’s pediatric units are continuing to deal with above-capacity admissions for pediatric care.

“Historically, RSV had started usually mid-December,” Dr. Duran said during last month’s news conference. “We are about six-weeks before. It will peak around end of January and then really peter-off at the end of March.”

Duran is expected to take part in Thursday’s news conference alongside Acting NMDOH Secretary Dr. David Scrase and Deputy Secretary Laura Parajon. NMDOH is also expected to give an update on the status of monkeypox in New Mexico, which the state has been addressing with vaccination programs since the summer.

The latest data offered in a state report published on December 5 indicates a large spike in the number of new hospitalizations for influenza-like illness related visits in New Mexico’s emergency departments during the month of December. Data from NMDOH indicates those types of visits have doubled from roughly 8% to 16% of hospital visits between November and December. Those figures includes patients of all ages.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.