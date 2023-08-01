SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health officials are highlighting a dangerous condition for infants. They say Sudden Unexpected Infant Death is a key cause of death for babies before their first birthday.

Sudden Unexpected Infant Death often happens during sleep when children can choke or suffocate, health officials say. To keep babies safe, health officials say there are a few easy steps parents can take.

Babies should sleep alone, on their back, and in a crib, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Soft objects, like pillows and quilts, should not be in the crib in order to reduce the risk of suffocation. For more tips, check out sleepsafenm.org.

Sudden Unexpected Infant Death causes nearly 20% of all infant deaths in New Mexico, the health department says. “All New Mexico families should be aware of the risks and ways to prevent sleep related deaths and keep their loved ones safe. This gives babies the best chance to thrive during their first year and beyond,” New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen said in a press release.

For more parenting help, New Mexicans can sign up for free home visiting from the Early Childhood Education and Care Department. The program is free for all families with children under the age of five and can help new parents develop parenting skills. For more information, visit this link.