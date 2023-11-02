NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With November designated as Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) is offering residents several programs to help with nicotine addiction.

“Lung cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among cancers that can affect anyone, man or woman, and it kills more people than any other type of cancer,” DOH Cabinet Secretary Patrick Allen said in a press release. “Lung cancer is also far more easily preventable by avoiding use of commercial tobacco products altogether.”

Quitting tobacco use can be particularly challenging because of the strong effects of nicotine addiction. The chemical is present in tobacco plants and many e-cigarette liquids.

New Mexico offers the Nicotine Use Prevention and Control Program (NUPAC) to help residents who want to quit smoking. The program offers free coaching and products like nicotine patches and gum. To connect to the program, you can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669). For Spanish language help, you can call 1-855-DEJELO YA (1-855-335-3569). More information can be found at QuitNowNM.com.

New Mexico also offers help with quitting vaping. The state offers a text-based program with one-on-one coaching for teens. To register, simply text “VAPEFREE” to 873373.