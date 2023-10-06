ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although the New Mexico State Fair is over, one impact still lingers. According to the New Mexico Department of Health, there seems to be an outbreak of Cryptosporidiosis connected to the fair.

Cryptosporidiosis is a disease caused by a parasite. It can cause diarrhea, vomiting, cramps, and a few other symptoms. The illness can be dangerous to immunocompromised individuals, according to the health department (NMDOH).

Exposures are likely tied to petting zoo livestock from the fair – the parasite can come from mammals, birds, reptiles, and contaminated water.

NMDOH is investigating 15 “clinically compatible cases” and three laboratory-confirmed cases of cryptosporidiosis. All of the cases report exposure to the state fair and reside around New Mexico.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the health department for addition information. If the department has more info to share with the public, we will update this article.