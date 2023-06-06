NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is cashing in on its share of a massive, multi-state settlement with the maker of the anti-addiction drug Suboxone. Earlier this month, the company settled after facing claims of monopolizing the drug market.

Suboxone offers medical professionals and first responders a way to help treat substance addiction. Starting in 2016, lawyers in multiple states took on Indivior Inc., arguing that the company was taking advantage of consumers and preventing other companies from making cheaper generic versions. Now, to settle the debate, the company has agreed to pay a total of $102.5 million without admitting guilt, and New Mexico gets about $930,000.

“We cannot allow one company to completely monopolize the price and distribution of a drug that is critical in our fight against the opioid crisis,” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a press release. “My Office will stand ready to take on any company that puts their profits before the well-being of the consumers, in this case, New Mexicans struggling with addiction. Thank you to the Wisconsin Attorney General for leading this effort.”

In addition to paying, the drug company also has to be more transparent about its corporate leadership and new products.