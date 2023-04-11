NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Nationally, the official COVID-19 emergency is over, following President Biden’s approval of a recent termination bill. And in New Mexico, some of the COVID-19 reporting measures we’ve become all too familiar with are ending.

Tuesday, April 11, the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announced it is shutting down the NM Notify App. The app was designed to help alert New Mexicans to potential COVID-19 exposures.

The DOH will also lessen the frequency of epidemiological reports. Those will now be monthly. And the COVID-19 data dashboard will be archived.

“These changes reflect the new phase of COVID-19 that we are in today,” DOH Deputy Secretary Laura Parajon said in a press release. “We will continue to actively monitor trends related to COVID-19, but with fewer COVID-19 tests being taken and inconsistent reporting of home COVID-19 tests, the day-to-day numbers are not as meaningful as they once were.”