NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has announced healthcare providers and pharmacies will offer COVID-19 bivalent booster doses to a young crowd. Now, kids as young as six months old can get the shot.

The DOH said this change follows recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is great news as more children have the opportunity to get the most up-to-date protection from COVID-19 variants,” said DOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon, “Vaccines are our best defense against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID. Now is the time to make sure the entire family is up-to-date so we can have the best protection for the winter holidays.”

Recently, hospitals in New Mexico have been filling up with patients with respiratory viruses. Vaccinating the population is a way to fight against this latest trend, health officials stated.

The DOH released a list of what parents or caregivers should know.