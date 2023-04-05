NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health say that there’s nothing new to report with the patient infected by the Candida auris fungus discovered in New Mexico last year. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report said there was one case in the state from August 2022. NMDOH officials say transmission did not occur at the hospital.

David Morgan with NMDOH says the New Mexico patient was infected by Candida auris before arriving at the hospital. The fungus was found in a blood culture from the patient the hospital took when the patient arrived.

The CDC said recently that healthcare facilities around the country were put on alert to look for signs of the fungus. It mainly spreads in healthcare settings like hospitals and nursing homes. The fungus is resistant to antifungal drugs, making it harder to treat.

They also say it is difficult to be identified. Specialized lab equipment must be used to correctly identify it. Most common symptoms are fever and chills that don’t improve following antibiotic treatments.