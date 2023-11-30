NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has raised reimbursement rates for most Medicaid healthcare providers. As a result, healthcare providers are set to get an additional $409 million.

The boost in rates comes after a 2022 study from the state’s Human Services Department (HSD). Healthcare claims made from July 1, 2023 onward will be processed with the new rates, HSD says.

“Thanks to this substantial funding boost, Medicaid providers across New Mexico will now receive reimbursements at rates as high as 120% of Medicare,” Lorelei Kellogg, the acting director for the New Mexico Medicaid program, said in a press release. “By elevating rates, New Mexico Medicaid continues to work toward the goal of ensuring that all New Mexicans enrolled in the program have access to vital health care services.”

The rate increase is part of a larger plan to increase payments to providers. An additional rate increase is part of the budget request for fiscal year 2025.