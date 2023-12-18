NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state says it has received federal approval to extend health insurance coverage to more than 92,000 children. Under the extension, those children will not need annual renewals for Medicaid.

“With Medicaid covering 75% of all births in New Mexico, this achievement is a monumental milestone, offering significant support to 92,842 children in the state, ” Kari Armijo, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department, said in a press release. “This change eases the administrative burden on families by eliminating the need for annual Medicaid renewals for children from birth to age six — we are ensuring uninterrupted access to essential health care services for our youngest New Mexicans.”

In addition, the state received federal approval for boosts to in-home benefits to Medicaid users and increased substance misuse treatment. Parents are also eligible to be paid caretakers of certain children in the Medicaid system.

“This expansion is a significant step to fostering family wellness and child development from the comfort of the home,” Lorelei Kellogg, Acting New Mexico Medicaid Director, said in a press release. “The inclusion of more home visiting providers in the Medicaid program broadens the support network for new families, offering crucial assistance during pregnancy and post-birth.”