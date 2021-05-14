New Mexico announces new campaign promoting mental, physical health

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced a new campaign promoting mental and physical health resources. A Dose of Wellness is a new campaign announced by the New Mexico Human Services Department that offers positive tools and other resources to help New Mexicans improve their overall health.

According to the department, it was designed to increase public awareness, provide helpful resources, and to reduce the stigma and misconceptions about health issues. The campaign also aims to help people identify dangerous behaviors by offering screening tools and other resources.

The effort comes as May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The community is encouraged to take the pledge to end the stigma around mental health online at doseofwellness.com.

Individuals who are experiencing emotional crisis can call the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line at any time at 1-855-NMCRISIS (662-7474) or by downloading NMConnect which is an app that provides immediate access to mental health professionals and resources.