New Mexicans will continue to qualify for price breaks on healthcare plans under the federal inflation reduction act. President Joe Biden signed the legislation Tuesday, which in part extends subsidies for low and no cost health plans.
According to Be Well New Mexico, any New Mexican on those plans will continue to get the price break through at least 2025. Open enrollment through the state’s health insurance marketplace begins November 1.