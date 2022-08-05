ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cano Health hosted a grand opening for its third location Friday morning. The new medical center, located near Coors and Rio Bravo, focuses on primary care services.
Cano Health provides a variety of primary care services, they also specialize in senior care. “Here within our community receiving health care is very difficult. Just because the need is there so much and resources aren’t enough to accommodate that need. So we’re excited to be out here to provide that extra resource,” Manager of Member Services at Cano Health Veronica Flores said. Cano Health says it offers people same-day appointments.