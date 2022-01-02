New law cuts down unexpected medical bills

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting this year, patients won’t have to expect an unexpected medical bill. A new law went into effect New Year’s Day preventing patients from receiving surprise medical bills.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars
- Weather: Clear skies and frigid temps return tonight
- Data Reporting: New Mexico Investigative Crime Series 2021
- New Mexico: The future of Jeffrey Epstein’s $27.5M New Mexico ranch
The provisions of the law state patients with insurance won’t receive bills following emergency care from an out-of-network doctor or facility. Patients will still need to pay any deductibles or copays but they will be billed at the in-network rate of their plans.
This will also cover doctors or clinicians who are out-of-network but work at an in-network facility.