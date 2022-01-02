New law cuts down unexpected medical bills

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting this year, patients won’t have to expect an unexpected medical bill. A new law went into effect New Year’s Day preventing patients from receiving surprise medical bills.

The provisions of the law state patients with insurance won’t receive bills following emergency care from an out-of-network doctor or facility. Patients will still need to pay any deductibles or copays but they will be billed at the in-network rate of their plans.

This will also cover doctors or clinicians who are out-of-network but work at an in-network facility.