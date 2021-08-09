New Hobbs hospital currently under construction

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is underway on a new hospital in Hobbs. The new Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital at Millen Drive and Lovington Highway broke ground in January.
It replaces the existing Lea Regional Medical Center. The 109,000 square-foot facility will have 60 beds and be the largest community hospital in the area. Construction should wrap up next summer.