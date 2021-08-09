New Hobbs hospital currently under construction

Health News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is underway on a new hospital in Hobbs. The new Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital at Millen Drive and Lovington Highway broke ground in January.

Story continues below:

It replaces the existing Lea Regional Medical Center. The 109,000 square-foot facility will have 60 beds and be the largest community hospital in the area. Construction should wrap up next summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES