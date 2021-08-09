New Hobbs hospital currently under construction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A man accused of a deadly joyride when he was only 14, is back behind bars for another car theft. The Albuquerque Police Department says the 19-year-old was caught in an auto theft round-up last week after he was linked to a bait car.

Police say they spotted Matthew Jaramillo in a stolen car with plates taken from an APD bait car. When they caught up to him, they say he also had a gun on him. APD says cases like this and the others in the round-up could easily put people in danger.