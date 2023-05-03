SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A vacant lot will be turned into a state-of-the-art cancer care center near I-25 in Santa Fe. The company promises affordable outpatient services for the community.

An 18-acre plot of land at 4200 Beckner Road, in Santa Fe, will eventually become a three-story medical building, the developers say. The construction is part of the Las Soleras Master Plan district.

Groundbreaking is happening soon, and when construction is complete developers say a large building will hold everything from primary care to oncology to neurosurgery under one roof. The facility is expected to be 95,000 square feet and will cost around $100 million.

Nexus Health will lead the services provided at the facility. That’s an independent, physician-owned practice that says it focuses less on corporate profits and more on patient care.