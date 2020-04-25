Navajo Police Department now has 17 positive cases of coronavirus

NAVAJO INDIAN RESERVATION, AZ – DECEMBER 5: School buses carry children across the vast Navajo Nation south of Rock Point December 5, 2002 on the Navajo Indian Reservation, Arizona. Tha Navajo Nation rejects the casino gambling business that has brought riches to many other native American tribes. Navajos equate the hazards created by commercial gambling to that of alchoholism, which the tribe has battled for generations. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

WINDOW ROCK, AZ (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation Police Department has reported they now have 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total cases include 11 police officers and six civilian staff members, all currently quarantined.

The department says they’ve been working with both private and local healthcare facilities to prioritize staff testing for all police districts, including the Navajo Police Training Academy. Test results are currently pending with a 2 to 5-day processing time.

As of April 24, the Navajo Health Command Operations Center confirmed 1,540 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. This weekend, the Navajo Police Department will be conducting saturation patrol in all seven police districts in support of the 57-hour weekend curfew.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources