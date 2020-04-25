Navajo Police Department now has 17 positive cases of coronavirus

WINDOW ROCK, AZ (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation Police Department has reported they now have 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total cases include 11 police officers and six civilian staff members, all currently quarantined.

The department says they’ve been working with both private and local healthcare facilities to prioritize staff testing for all police districts, including the Navajo Police Training Academy. Test results are currently pending with a 2 to 5-day processing time.

As of April 24, the Navajo Health Command Operations Center confirmed 1,540 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. This weekend, the Navajo Police Department will be conducting saturation patrol in all seven police districts in support of the 57-hour weekend curfew.

