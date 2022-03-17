ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s new hospital tower is getting bigger, bringing with it even more hospital beds. Officials say the Higher Education Department and State Board of Finance have given the green light to add two more floors to the Critical Care Tower, currently under construction.

The original plan was for 96 beds. With the expansion, there will be room for 190. The goal was always to expand but not so soon. “We designed the foundational originally to be able to add additional towers,” says COO of UNM Hospital, Michael Chicarelli. “I mean, additional floors in the future we didn’t anticipate, we would need to do it so soon. The pandemic really highlighted the need for more inpatient capacity in our state.

Construction of the shells of those two extra floors will be complete in 2024. It will then take another three years to get the interior of those floors complete. In the meantime, UNM is working to expand its physician residency program to make sure they can staff these additional beds on a long-term basis.