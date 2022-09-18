NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — A study shows that New Mexicans have relatively healthy lungs. The study was commissioned by the Lung Institute.

The Lung Institute is an organization that focuses on finding information about lung health, disease prevention, and management. They initiated a study over the course of five years to see how Americans are treating their lungs.

After the study, the Institute was able to rank states from “best” to “worst” lung health. The #1 spot for the healthiest lung levels is Virginia. However, New Mexico was also ranked in the top 10 healthiest lung levels in the nation.

A list of the top 10 states can be seen below. (Listed from best to worst)

Virginia Colorado Tennessee Delaware Washington Kentucky New Mexico Nevada Alaska Montana

The Institute explained that New Mexicans have had a 3% decrease in smoking rates in the 5-year span of time. Reportedly, the county with the best changes to their lung health is Mora County, and the study stated San Juan County was the worst.

A countdown of the bottom 10 states can be seen below. (Listed from best to worst)

Georgia Arkansas North Carolina Ohio Wisconsin Missouri Maine Oregon Oklahoma Texas

A full breakdown from the Institute is available.