DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health, local government, and the Deming-Luna County Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon a new public health office in Deming.

The new location at 1510 South Slate St. has better accessibility, updated rooms, and is located near Mimbres Memorial Hospital, the health department says.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough to every person and every agency and organization that has worked years to make this new facility a reality,” New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Patrick Allen said in a press release. “Their long-term care and commitment will assure better health care access and improved health outcomes for Luna County residents from all walks of life now and for years to come.”

Funds for the new office come from a mix of state money, local funds, and grants. The office building is owned by Luna County.

The health office also includes an outdoor space dedicated to DOH Promotion Specialist Rebecca Sanchez. Sanchez passed away in 2021.

“We are honoring Rebecca with a warm, welcoming, nurturing outdoor space. A place to sit by the Tree of Life, a sculpture symbolizing Rebecca’s legacy and commitment to helping the community she loved so much.” Dawn Sanchez, DOH acting deputy secretary and chief operating officer, said in a press release. “Thank you to Keep Luna County Beautiful’ for accepting our grant application to create this wonderful space.”