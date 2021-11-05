Learn to be proactive about your health during National Diabetes Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 240,000 New Mexicans have diabetes but less than 5% of diabetics have ever spoken to a dietician about their condition. Dr. Muskaan Behl from Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico discusses how to proactively control diabetes and general health while also highlighting healthier food choices, setting goals, reading nutrition labels, and eating mindfully.

A chronic illness, diabetes occurs when your body can’t make or properly use insulin. Insulin is the hormone used by your body to break down sugar and fat. When diabetes is controlled, people can live healthy lives. However, if uncontrolled, diabetes can lead to serious health problems.

Prediabetes is characterized by higher than normal blood sugar levels that are not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. The disease can be delayed and possibly prevented if an individual loses weight, exercises, and eats healthier.

There are two types of the disease: Type 1 which happens most often in children and young adults and occurs when the body doesn’t produce insulin and Type 2 which is the most common type that happens when the body can’t properly use the insulin that it produces. While there is no known way to prevent Type 1, Type 2 is controllable and preventable.

Early symptoms for Type 2

Excessive thirst and frequent urination

Weight loss, fatigue and drowsiness

Frequent skin, gum, bladder or vaginal infections

Slow healing or cuts and bruises

Blurred vision

Numb hands or feet

For more information on diabetes, visit the American Diabetes Association website.