NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The last day to order at-home COVID-19 tests from the Rockefeller Foundation’s Project Act is June 15, 2023, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

Tests are currently still available. New Mexicans can place an order via the Project Act website for free.

Tests may also still be available through healthcare providers. But now that the national COVID-19 public health emergency has been ended by the federal government, those tests may no longer be free.