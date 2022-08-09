NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan Basin Public Health Organization reports a La Plata County resident has been treated for monkeypox. Health officials did not say when the person was first diagnosed with the virus, but they are moving forward with contact tracing.

Monkeypox is rarely fatal but it can take two to four weeks for patients to recover. The SJBPH does have a limited number of vaccines for those who may have had close contact with someone who contracted the virus.

Monkeypox symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. Most people can also get a rash or skin bumps one to three days after they first start feeling sick. According to SJBPH, the rash can start on the face and then spread to the arms and legs.

Last week, New Mexico health officials provided an update on monkeypox and what they are doing to curb the spread. They say that the state is “ramping up” vaccinations.