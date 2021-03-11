Know how to reduce your risk during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico Chief Medical Officer for Medicaid Dr. Diana Weber discusses risk factors, symptoms, and screening guidelines for colon cancer and how you can reduce your risk.

Colorectal cancer is a malignant growth that starts in either the colon or the rectum which both make up the large intestine. The growth often starts as a polyp that develops in the inner lining of the color or rectum and grows toward the center. Most polyps are not cancerous and only certain types called adenomas can become cancer.

The CDC reports that it is the third most common cancer in men and in women. While there are many risk factors for colorectal cancer, older adults and those with a personal history of colon cancer or polyps are at an increased risk for developing the disease.

Additionally, those with a family history of colon cancer and those with certain inflammatory diseases of the large intestine are also at greater risk. Other risk factors are related to lifestyle and include being overweight, physical inactivity, diets high in meat, smoking and heavy alcohol use.

A few rare genetic conditions can be passed down in families where there is a higher risk of colon cancer as well. Possible symptoms of colorectal cancer may include rectal bleeding or blood in stool, weakness or fatigue, unexplained weight loss, and a persistent change in your bowl habits such as diarrhea or constipation.

Colorectal cancer can be diagnosed with a colonoscopy which is a procedure where a doctor looks throughout the entire colon and rectum with a thin tube with a light that has a small camera. It is recommended that individuals 50 and older receive regular screening using high-sensitivity fecal occult blood testing, sigmoidoscopy, or colonoscopy.

Those with a family history of colon cancer or those with inflammatory bowel disease may need to be screened earlier. To decrease your risk you can eat plenty of fresh vegetables, fruits, and whole grains and try to decrease the amount of red and processed meats that you consume.

Getting regular exercise may also help to reduce your risk and also losing weight if you are overweight. Smoking increases your risk for colon, lung, and other cancers. Limiting your alcohol intake can also help reduce your risk.

For additional information, visit the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.