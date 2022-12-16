SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has submitted a renewal application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the state’s Medicaid program, which they are renaming “Turquoise Care.” Turquoise Care is a five-year renewal and will be effective from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028.

A Human Services Department press release states New Mexico operates its Medicaid program under a federal 1115 demonstration waiver authorized by CMS. They say the waivers give states flexibility to design experimental, pilot, or demonstration projects that assist in promoting the objectives of the Medicaid program. The waiver is aimed to address populations with greater health disparities.

The state’s current 1115 demonstration is set to end on December 31, 2023, and New Mexico must submit a renewal application to CMS 12 months prior to that expiration date.